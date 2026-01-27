Drivers are being urged to plan journeys in advance as a section of the M3 will be fully closed in both directions over the weekend.
The motorway will shut between Junctions 8 and 9 from 9pm on Friday, January 30, until 6am on Monday, February 2.
National Highways, which is delivering the scheme, said the closure is required to allow the installation of steel beams for new roundabout bridge decks as part of ongoing improvement works.
Drivers of large vehicles, including lorries and freight traffic travelling to and from the south coast, are strongly advised to follow the signed strategic diversion via the A3.
During the closure, northbound traffic will be diverted along the Winchester bypass, onto the A34, then the A303, before rejoining the M3 at Junction 8.
Southbound drivers will exit the M3 at Junction 8 onto the A303, join the A34 and continue onto the Winchester bypass before rejoining the motorway.
Deputy leader of Hampshire County Council Cllr Jan Warwick urged motorists not to rely on Satnav systems while following diversion routes.
“We advise you not to use a Satnav when following any of our diversions because there is a risk it could direct you down an unsuitable road or back onto our network when it is closed,” she said.
When complete, the multi-million-pound project will deliver free-flowing traffic links between the M3 and the A34 in both directions. The junction will be widened and two new bridges constructed on the gyratory.
The improvements will allow the M3 to expand to four lanes as it passes through the junction, while the southbound slip road onto the M3 will also be extended to improve safety.
Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will also benefit, with new non-motorised routes connecting Kings Worthy and Winnall, as well as Long Walk and Easton Lane.
