Up to £3.62 million will be invested in providing school holiday placements across Hampshire over the next three years.
The funding, approved by Hampshire County Council, will be used to deliver the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which helps children eligible for free school meals (FSM) access free holiday clubs.
The scheme offers four weeks of activities during the summer holidays, alongside one week of provision at both Easter and Christmas.
To support delivery from 2026 onwards, the county council has confirmed 77 contracted providers, offering a diverse range of opportunities for children and young people, including sports and arts activities, nature-based sessions, childcare, and educational workshops.
According to the county council, demand for the programme has grown significantly in recent years. Since 2021, the number of FSM-eligible children in Hampshire has increased by 33 per cent, rising from 29,208 to 38,723.
As a result, Hampshire now operates one of the largest HAF programmes in the country, measured by the number of eligible children, the size of the government grant, the geographical reach of the scheme, and the number of delivery partners involved.
Around 160 schemes run during each holiday period, collectively supporting approximately 8,000 children—around 21 per cent of those eligible.
Approving the funding on January 21, the council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd, said: “This is such a great programme, and we are grateful for the funding.
“Hampshire delivers it very well with our partners, and our families and children really enjoy it—and that is the most important thing.”
This year, the HAF scheme will run during the February half-term. To book a place, residents are advised to visit the HAF registration page.
