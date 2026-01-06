Milford Probus Club
The next talk after lunch at Milford Probus Club, on February 20, is entitled Solving a crucial problem of navigation: finding longitude.
Members and visitors, who are always welcome, will hear from Chris Vollers about how in the 18th century a crucial maritime navigational problem was solved.
Sailors on the high seas had no reliable way of knowing their exact location, and for the UK as a growing maritime trading nation this was causing painful human and economic losses. North-south location was determined with little difficulty, but east-west was not.
Chris will tell the fascinating story of why tackling the longitude problem mattered so much, why it was so difficult to solve, and how an extraordinary Yorkshire carpenter and self-taught clockmaker finally achieved it.
Lunch and the talk will cost £32. To book lunch - a week in advance - call Miranda O’Brien on 01483 423398 or email her at [email protected]
Milford Probus Club is for retired and semi-retired business and professional men and women who enjoy comradeship, informative talks and wider activities, which include organised outings and enjoyable walks ending in a fine pub.
Established in 1999, it has welcomed women members since 2016 and now has a female president. Prospective members are invited to join lunches as paying guests while considering membership. There is a friendly bar and plenty of parking. For more information visit www.milfordprobus.com
Farnham Probus Club
Farnham Probus Club ended 2025 with a Christmas lunch on December 18 that included a presentation on The RNLI - 200 years and counting.
In 2026 there will be a holiday in Kent as well as the regular luncheons. Presentations scheduled are Do you know where you are? An introduction into the early days in the life of Ordnance Survey (January 26), The Great Barn at Wanborough (March 24) and Modern China (April 28).
Farnham Probus Club is for men who have retired from professional or business backgrounds. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Hogs Back Hotel. Wives and partners are invited on outings and holidays. New members are welcome. For more information email [email protected] or visit www.probusfarnham.co.uk
Surrey Border Movie Makers
Surrey Border Movie Makers had 20 films entered into its Members’ Annual Club Competition this year.
There was only enough time at the December meeting to show the eight winning entries, which were selected by outside judges Pip Critten from Teign Video Club - chairman of the southern counties region of the Institute of Amateur Cinematographers and a British International Amateur Film Festival judge - and Robin Slater from Sutton Coldfield Movie Makers, a BIAFF judge for four years and an award-winning film maker.
Both kindly accepted the task of watching the films and deciding which were the winners, and the club thanked them for their time and valued comments.
Moving Day was an animation made in conjunction with first year students in which club member Dave Skertchly created the cartoons and sound. It won The Ron Clements Award for Creativity.
Salt Flats Sunset, a documentary filmed in Uyuni by Peter Stratford, took The Arthur English Memorial Trophy for Photography.
The Memory Illusion by Jim Reed - a documentary about how the brain works against artificial intelligence - won The Pat Doherty Award for Best Use of Sound.
Ship of Dreams by Philip Morley, a holiday documentary about a celebration trip on the ship Queen Mary 2, was awarded The David Goode Trophy for Best Holiday Film.
Working with Ai by Jim Reed, an informative film about the incredible uses of artificial intelligence, won the Sir Paul Holden Trophy for Best Use of Commentary.
The Return - a comedy made in just 24 hours, with excellent acting by a new Surrey Borders team - took The Dick Hibberd Trophy for Best Camerawork.
Licence to Clown by Phil Le Fanu, an emotional drama depicting a clown attempting to make his mark by gaining a licence to perform, was awarded The Jack Stribling Trophy for First Time Winner.
When Things Go Wrong, by Peter Stratford, started out as a serious documentary about the history of Uzbekistan but became a light-hearted travelogue and unforeseen comedy when another film crew unexpectedly photo-bombed the filming.
When Things Go Wrong earned third place in the battle for The Jackson Trophy for Overall Winner. The Memory Illusion took second place and Licence to Clown was awarded first place.
The judges were unable to decide on one clear winner for the Overall Winner trophy because of all the excellent entries, so on this occasion first, second and third places were awarded. The films can be seen on the Surrey Border Movie Makers website.
Anyone interested in any aspect of film-making - including using artificial intelligence - is welcome to join the club, which meets on the first Friday of each month at St Joan’s Centre, 19 Tilford Road, Farnham. There is plenty of parking and the first visit is free.
For more information, visit the club’s website at www.surreyborder.org.uk, email [email protected], or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SurreyBorderMovieMakers/timeline
St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers Petersfield
The St Peter’s Church Bell Ringers Petersfield rang either side of midnight on New Year’s Eve.
First they rang out the passing of the old year of 2025, then Nick Halder tolled the tenor bell 12 times and the band joined him ringing in the new year of 2026.
The band toasted in 2026 with mulled wine, then partook of mince pies, sausage rolls and salmon sandwiches. The members wish everyone happiness and good health in the new year.
On November 14 last year the mini ring and the St Peter’s church tower featured on the cover of The Ringing World magazine, which published an article by St Peter’s bell ringers secretary Alice Kidd and Francesco P Greenslade.
The mini ring was bought from the Northern District of the Irish Association by Rachael and Roger Barber of Liss in 2024. There are eight bells, the tenor weighing just over 10lbs in G, cast by bell hanger Matthew Higby, well known for building mini rings.
The picture, taken by Alice at last summer’s St Peter’s Church Fete, shows Revd Will Hughes having a go on the mini ring with guidance from Rachael Barber, while Petersfield ringers Jason and James Wedley and Rebecca Restall ring around them.
Petersfield Lions Club
On behalf of all the members of Petersfield Lions Club, president Lin Piatek has thanked all the Herald and Post readers for the support they gave the club in 2025 with its fundraising events, awareness events and community service activities.
Lin said: “Thank you for allowing us to support the local community with events like the PSA testing day and the children’s Lion Hunt around Heath Pond, plus support for Home-Start Butser families, The Kings Arms and Jasmine’s (CIMT) therapy, to name just a few.
“We also had a tremendous response in these difficult times over the Christmas period, with our December activities including our Envelope Appeal and a collection outside Tesco, raising over £2,000 towards Christmas parcels, the PACT Food Bank and selected local charities.
“Petersfield Lions Club would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity over this past year. We wish you all good health and happiness for 2026.”
Farnham Lions Club
People can learn the skills and gain the confidence to be a lifesaver by attending a Farnham Lions Heartstart class.
These will be held upstairs at the Ball and Wicket in Farnham Road, Holt Pound, on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9.30pm. There is free parking in the pub car park.
Classes will be held on January 28, February 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, and April 8 and 24. The course is free but donations are welcome.
Rural Strides
Walkers could get an even deeper appreciation for the landscape around the South Downs through a new programme launched by a Petersfield woman.
Malinka van der Gaauw has invited walkers to explore how faith in all its forms has shaped the landscapes and traditions of the Western Weald.
Her Legacy of Belief programme of walks will include walks that follow ancient pilgrimage routes, treks to striking village churches and some that invite quiet reflection.
And with many people looking to make new year changes to their health and well-being, qualified walk leader and “knowledge forager” Malinka believes walking ticks all the boxes.
She said: “Walking clears the mind, strengthens the body and opens the door to learning.
“These Rural Strides walks are about bringing curious people together. Whether you are drawn by architecture, history or the calm rhythm of walking through timeless scenery, I’m sure there is a walk for you.
“There’s no membership, no pressure and no sermons, except perhaps a little gentle preaching about the beauty of the local landscape.”
