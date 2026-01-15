Plans to charge operators for road closures on Hampshire’s busiest roads have moved a step closer, with the controversial “lane rental scheme” potentially set for submission to the Department for Transport (DfT).
If approved by the DfT, the scheme is forecast to generate around £2.8 million a year in gross income to Hampshire County Council, based on actual works data from the past three years.
The scheme would cover approximately 500 streets, spanning 750 kilometres of Hampshire’s road network—roughly eight per cent of the county council’s total roads.
Daily charges under the proposal would be £2,500 for a full road closure and £1,500 for lane closures or temporary traffic lights.
The council says the primary purpose of the scheme is to encourage behaviour change, prompting work promoters to avoid peak hours and reduce the overall duration of roadworks to minimise disruption.
The report that will go to the cabinet member for highways for approval said: “Congestion and disruption caused by roadworks can have a significant impact on residents and road users.
“The lane rental scheme is intended to help minimise disruption and ensure works are carefully planned and executed to cause the least impact on Hampshire’s busy road network.”
Under national guidance, lane rental charges would only apply during peak periods, with exemptions at other times.
A formal consultation ran between July and August, during which stakeholders—including utility companies—were invited to provide feedback.
Many utility operators opposed the proposals, citing concerns about operational, environmental, and safety impacts.
Stakeholders warned that the scheme might not actually shorten the duration of roadworks and could even extend them, as teams adjust schedules to avoid peak-time charges.
There were also concerns that night-time and weekend work could cause noise disturbances, increase worker fatigue, and create safety challenges on site.
Some utility companies questioned the designated peak periods for charges, arguing that on certain roads they might have no choice but to carry out overnight work to avoid fees.
Despite these objections, the county council maintains that the scheme’s goal is to reduce congestion and disruption, while encouraging more efficient planning and delivery of roadworks across Hampshire.
The final decision on whether the scheme will approved and submitted to the DfT will be made on Monday, January 19.
