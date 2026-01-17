A new Farnham business is encouraging people to put their best feet forward and head to its Downing Street shop for shoes recommended by medics.
TDO Therapy opens at 49 Downing Street on Monday, January 19, having relocated from its Liphook office of four years.
It specialises in orthopaedic and diabetic shoes but can also supply shoes for anyone fancying comfort and support for their feet.
Anyone can call in at the shop and it was public interest in the company which inspired Omer to open up in Farnham.
“We want to prevent problems where we can,” said Omer.
“When we started in 2021 we were supplying clinics, the NHS and retailers, but we were having enquiries from the public too and decided that we should open a shop where people can just walk in.
“We wanted a prime location in a prime town with good connections to other parts of the country as we have enquiries from all over.”
TDO Therapy will continue supplying the NHS and other healthcare businesses but Omer said that waits for orthopaedic and diabetic shoes may be lengthy so coming into the shops can speed up the process.
As a registered medical company – TDO Therapy is registered with MHRA (the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) – the shop can also offer VAT relief for customers with recognised long-term diseases and disabilities.
Prices start at £139 but rise depending on requirements.
All the shoes are made in a production site in Istanbul, run by Omer’s father Bilal, who set up the company in 2004 after working in diabetic care and research.
He realised how important footcare is in preventing serious problems some of which can even lead to amputation.
“I was teaching people about footcare and decided to develop my own footwear to complement the treatment patients received,” said Bilal, whose firm sells to 14 countries.
All the shoes, which come in five different widths, are made from calf leather, both inside and out, with a central layer of memory foam so that the shoes work with the feet, expanding when they swell and contracting when they contract.
Omer added: “They are seamless inside and also have removable insoles so that customers can insert their own orthopaedic insoles and arch supports if they wish.
“They have rocker bottom soles for stability and we also sell creams and diabetic socks.
“We want to promote foot health in general and increase people’s knowledge of preventative foot care. It is particularly important for older people who often have foot problems.
“We have found that people have come to us in desperate need of help, unable to find anything comfortable, even wearing their slippers.
“We hope that having the shop here in Farnham will be a benefit to the area as a whole.”
