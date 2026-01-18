A woman says her life has been transformed after getting a dog that can sense when she is about to faint - and performs a little jump to let her know.
Daisy Cottle-Bailey, who has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, used to pass out up to 40 times a day.
The debilitating nature of her conditions meant she had to put her barrister training on hold - and left the 24-year-old housebound.
Unsure of what to do, she was scrolling on social media when she came across the Medical Detection Dogs charity.
The pooch is trained to to detect tiny changes in her personal smell, which are triggered by her conditions.
He can even do this when sleeping and, when alerted, he hops to tell Daisy - so she can move herself to a safe position.
Jarvis has allowed Daisy to carry on with her studies and, last week, she graduated from Queen Mary University with a Master's in International Dispute Resolution.
Before Jarvis, Daisy had started to become unwell in her undergraduate degree, but called her illnesses "hidable". Later, she describes being driven home by her Mum "literally unconscious" leaving postgrad bar classes. It was shortly before her final exams she became too unwell to study.
Daisy described "countless" trips to A & E and being unable to be left for long. This took a tool on her parents, particularly her "incredible" mum, Stefi Cottle-Bailey.
"I'd have to phone her and say I need to go to hospital because I've just passed out and hurt myself". Daisy's injuries included passing out holding a boiled kettle which left her right hand bandaged and chest burnt.
"I literally only saw my parents and doctors. If I wanted a change of scene my mum would drive me around our area. People don't understand what it's like before it's explained."
She says with Jarvis "A burn is just not going to happen".
"He's the reason that I'm able to do it. And I do completely spoil him back".
Daisy spoke at London's Excel Centre for the charity in June 2025 (19/06) and said she "couldn't imagine" going onstage "having fainted so much" before Jarvis.
"I looked down at Jarvis and he was asleep! He didn't mind at all; he was so comfortable up there".
"My mum and my dad were having to take so much time off work to take me to hospital or stay home saying 'she's having such a bad day. I can't leave her on her own'. So it's amazing for them that they can go to work and not panic.".
"I can now see my friends and go on day trips. My friends don't worry about having to call an ambulance, because they know Jarvis will keep me safe".
"I always get stopped at least three times every time I step out the door because people are just so amazed that a dog can do this. And so many people are like, oh, I've never heard of a medical alert dog. "
Daisy is now preparing to sit her final bar exams to become a barrister.
