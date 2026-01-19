But residents are worried it could be a significant increase of homes within Tongham village, which at the last census had a population of around 2,350.
Developers Taylor Wimpey have revealed their outline plans to build a massive housing estate on farmland at Manor Farm, on the edge of Tongham.
The site sits between Poyle Road and The Street, next to the Hogs Back Brewery, and right by the A31. At the moment, it is mostly fields, trees, woodland and a pond plus one bungalow at number 57 Poyle Road.
If the plans go ahead, around 40 per cent of the homes would be ‘affordable’, which the developer says could help local people who are struggling to buy or rent in the area. Homes would come in different sizes and styles, aimed at everyone from young professionals to families and older residents, the application said.
But while some will welcome new housing, others are likely to worry about the scale of the development and what it could mean for traffic, local services and the village’s character.
Only an outline application, the plans are about the big picture rather than exact designs and details. House styles and layout will be decided later while the only detail being locked in now is access.
Plans include:
Up to 420 homes
Two new vehicle entrances, one from Poyle Road and one from The Street
New walking and cycling routes
Over 24 hectares of green space, including play areas for kids
A new nature area
The hop garden for Hogs Back Brewery would be partly relocated
New trees, hedges and wildlife features
Drainage systems to help reduce flooding
Taylor Wimpey’s application said the site is in a good spot as it is within a five-minute walk of shops, schools and services. It is also well connected to places like Aldershot, Farnham and Guildford.
The developers say the scheme would deliver much needed homes, bringing in new customers for local shops and businesses and creating new jobs during construction. New play areas, allotments and walking routes are also part of the plans, as well as boosting wildlife with things like wildflower meadows, bat boxes and hedgehog highways.
Solar panels and all-electric heating will be used as part of the scheme to reduce carbon emissions. They also claim nearly all building waste will stay out of landfill, which they say shows their environmental commitment.
For many residents, the big question is whether Tongham can cope with hundreds of new homes. Traffic, GP access, school places and pressure on local services are all likely to be raised. Some people may also be uneasy about losing open countryside, even though large areas of green space are promised as part of the plans.
Taylor Wimpey said it ran an online consultation last November and held meetings with councillors, community groups and environmental bodies. The developer claimed it made changes based on feedback and said it will keep talking to residents while the application is being decided.
People can comment on the application on Guildford Borough Council’s website until February 13, with a decision due later in the year. If they say yes, the developer will come back with detailed designs for the houses, roads and green spaces.
