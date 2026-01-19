The New Ashgate Gallery opened its latest exhibition last week with an evening celebration, bringing together three established artists whose work explores landscape through abstraction, memory and personal experience.
Artists Fiona Pearce, Pete Jackman and Jacky Paynter were present on the opening night, which was introduced by Dr Outi Remes, gallery director, and Norma Corkish, chair, who welcomed guests and marked the occasion.
Fiona Pearce presented Making Shapes, marking both her first exhibition at the New Ashgate Gallery and the first public showing of this body of work. Known for expressive landscapes inspired by the countryside around her Upper Farringdon studio, her work moves towards abstraction in this series.
The floral works have a personal origin. During a period of illness and exhaustion, a gift of dahlias prompted a new direction. “They were quirky and a bit weird — I loved them. They’re naughty flowers,” she said.
Ms Pearce spoke about resisting pressure to mute her palette. “I tried doing grown-up colours — subtle, subdued — but I just can’t do it. That’s not who I am.”
Pete Jackman’s paintings explore landscape through memory, time and material. His work draws on abandoned and decaying sites, including former military structures, as well as coastal and rural locations.
“These are places where buildings are slowly returning to the ground,” he said. “It’s about recognising how all things break down — and how beautiful that can be.”
Working in oils, Mr Jackman builds up surfaces before scraping and reworking them, echoing natural processes of erosion and weathering.
Jacky Paynter spoke about her Pathways series, which traces routes through landscapes central to her life, from the Cornish coast near St Ives to familiar paths around Fleet Pond. “In spring, autumn, even winter, it’s wilder, darker, more rugged,” she said.
Together, the three artists present a varied yet cohesive exhibition.
Outi Remes, director of New Ashgate Gallery, said: “Opening the year with these exhibitions allows visitors to take time with painting and to see different approaches to landscape side by side."
New Ashgate Gallery is located at Waggon Yard in Farnham, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.