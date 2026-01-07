The works going on to make Farnham “more pedestrian friendly” have been an absolute nightmare for myself as a visually impaired pedestrian.
Would it be too much to hope that part of the Borough works will include a light-controlled crossing at the bottom of Castle Street?
This was bad enough to cross over for anyone with poor eyesight before they enabled a right turn as well as left - now it is positively dangerous.
Also, wider pavements in theory should make it easier for visability but with the rain beds instead of flower beds with edges and allowing more tables and street furniture on these wider pavements personally I find them no better than before .
Patrick Ward,
Roman Way,
Farnham
Concerns over Farnborough Airport article
Googling “what is a journalist” results in this response: “A professional who investigates, gathers, verifies, and reports news and information to the public through various media like print, broadcast, or digital platforms, aiming to inform, educate, and hold power accountable by presenting factual accounts of events and issues”. If journalism is biased, it becomes propaganda. It undermines the public’s trust in everything reported, which is a concern for society as a whole.
The article about Farnborough Airport published on January 1 (Herald online) was biased and incomplete. It was nothing more than a mouthpiece for the airport. There was no challenge to the false statements made by Farnborough Airport. It is a concern that the local press has not been all over it, and impartially representing the views and concerns of the local public as well as presenting the facts.
Rather than Farnborough Noise Group “supporting councillors from neighbouring authorities”, we are leading the work with MPs, councils, the CAA and national aviation groups. We have engaged with the national press and have been providing factual information and challenging Farnborough Airport’s claims for the past six years.
When writing this article, would it not have been appropriate to speak to Farnborough Noise Group as the organisation that knows the most about Farnborough Airport?
Colin Shearn,
Farnborough Noise Group
Rethink needed for East Hants’ housing plan
I was much taken with Sir Charles Cockburn’s letter (Herald and Post, December 25) calling for a rerun of the Regulation 18 consultation on the emerging East Hampshire District Local Housing Plan.
As a Hampshire county councillor my brief tends to be more focused on infrastructure needs rather than housing applications, historically the province of district councillors.
Increasingly, however, the size and number of housing applications coming forward in this county council division is making it harder to separate the two functions.
My constituents, who are no fools, have quickly linked the serious and potentially dangerous implication to our transport system in East Hampshire of this plethora of speculative housing applications.
I fear the worst unless more order is brought to this process.My post box is jam-packed with electors writing to our MP and myself asking for a reconsideration from the district council on this very point.
It is not too late and I urge the district council to listen to the will of the perceived majority of local residents on this very issue.
Cllr Mark Kemp-Gee,
Alton Rural Division,
Indicate if turning left
I feel compelled to write following a near miss in Petersfield town centre last week, when I was extremely close to being struck by a car while crossing Swan Street.
Having worked in the emergency services for many years, I am very mindful of road safety. I have followed the Green Cross Code since childhood and am well aware that motorists notoriously turn left at this location, often without indicating.
On this occasion, I checked before stepping out to cross the road by Bourne Estate Agents. I saw a car approaching from the town square indicating right, as if continuing down Chapel Street. While this is not required, some drivers do it anyway, which further highlights the confusion around this junction.
I proceeded to cross, only for the vehicle to unexpectedly turn left. Thankfully, I reached the pavement just in time as the driver sounded her horn and stopped. An elderly woman wound down her window and accused me of stepping out without looking, before driving off towards the hospital with her right indicator still flashing.
It was extremely frustrating to see her drive away apparently oblivious to her mistake. While I am thankful not to have been injured, I was badly shaken and want to use my experience to highlight what is a notorious hotspot for near misses.
One issue is elderly drivers, a subject back in the headlines now that those over 70 will require an eye test every three years. While this is a step in the right direction, with our ageing population I question whether this alone is an adequate measure of driving capability, awareness and understanding of modern roads.
Secondly, the road layout at this junction is clearly misunderstood by many drivers. On numerous occasions I have seen vehicles approaching from the High Street turn left into Swan Street just past the bus stop without indicating, when the main road actually continues down Chapel Street. Pedestrians have often had to jump out of the way.
I do not know whether the main road historically continued down Swan Street towards Charles Street, whether drivers wrongly assume it does, or both. Either way, I have contacted Hampshire County Council to raise this issue before someone is killed or seriously injured. Perhaps improved signage would help.
In the meantime, some motorists may need to revisit the Highway Code.
Jo Gray,
Durford Road,
Petersfield
Help available for the elderly
Winter can be an incredibly difficult time for older people living on low incomes in the South East. Despite easing inflation, the cost of living remains high and many older people are struggling to cope.
This winter, the Independent Age helpline has received thousands of calls from distressed older people facing real financial hardship. Our advisers have heard heartbreaking accounts of people not washing to save on water costs, spending time in public places just to keep warm, and limiting themselves to one small meal a day.
It is not right that so many people in later life are being forced to choose between heating and eating, with some now cutting back on both.
There is help available through Pension Credit, an income top-up worth on average more than £4,000 a year, yet take-up remains stubbornly low. In the South East, only 56% of eligible households receive it.
Anyone aged 66 or over worried about their finances should check their entitlement online or call 0800 99 1234. Independent Age’s free helpline is available on 0800 319 6789.
Joanna Elson CBE,
Chief Executive,
Independent Age
