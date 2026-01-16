A dangerous driver who caused terror on the roads of Alton and Petersfield has been given a suspended sentence and a hefty ban after posing “a clear and serious risk to the public”.
Shocking footage captured by Hampshire Police showed William Hoy putting his black BMW through dangerous manoeuvres while passengers hung out the window.
The 23-year-old from Mortimer in West Berkshire was also seen drifting around roundabouts and pedestrians in videos uncovered during a police investigation into anti-social driving and illegal car meets.
Hoy pleaded guilty to three counts apiece of dangerous and careless driving before being sentenced on January 8 at Winchester Crown Court.
The counts included incidents on the same October 27 night in 2024 at the Bedford Road and Mill Lane estates in Petersfield and Alton, respectively. The other incidents took place between August 11 and October 26 at addresses in Basingstoke, Earley and Yateley.
Hoy was disqualified from driving for two years and must complete an extended retest before he can return to the road.
The defendant also received an 18‑month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, alongside a 24‑day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work, and £1,000 in fines and costs.
Police Sergeant James Hall, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This kind of driving is completely unacceptable.
“Hoy’s actions put other road users at significant risk, and it’s only by sheer luck that no one was seriously hurt.
“The two‑year driving ban reflects the seriousness of his actions and should act as a clear warning to anyone who thinks they can treat our roads like a playground.”
Sgt Hall added: “His driving posed a real risk to the public, and we will continue our work to ensure dangerous drivers like this are swiftly taken off our roads.”
