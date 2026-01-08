Squeals of delight have been heard in Bordon as masons have raised £2,000 for a pair of East Hampshire charities following a hog roast in a nearby village.
Cheques for £1,000 were handed over to the Rosemary Foundation and Riding for the Disabled when Headley Lodge held a recent dinner at Bordon Masonic Centre.
Wendy Smith and Caroline Hinder from the Petersfield-based hospice at home charity accepted the cheque from Worshipful Master, Mike Walder, during the event at the Woolmer Way meeting place.
The other was accepted by Marie Iles from the Woolbeding branch of the Medstead-based Riding For The Disabled charity.
The proceeds were raised following a Summertime Charity Hog Roast event at a private waterside venue in Headley.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.