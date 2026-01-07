Residents on a park home development in Petersfield are counting the benefits of a shared solar project with an adjacent removals firm.
Joining forces with Britannia Reeves have been a terrific move for Broadway Park residents as the power from recently-installed solar panels on the firm’s warehouse roof is feeding the estate’s 140 homes.
The scheme funded by Energise South Downs (ESD) is helping residents save money on their energy bills while meeting the firm’s electrical needs.
And it’s paying for itself even in colder periods as large portion of the site’s energy needs were met by the system at midday on a recent cold November day.
“Since the launch everyone has been really positive about it,” said Broadway Park manager, Roly Foster.
“Everybody was talking about it and really buzzing. It is very much a community-based project, and it’s a win-win situation for everyone.”
Residents who got their first discounted bill last month can thank a Broadway Park resident called Mike as a conversation between him and Catriona Cockburn, CEO of ESD, sparked the idea.
The project was funded by a share offer through ethical funding platform Ethex with £300,000 being raised last summer for the project and several counterparts.
Mike said: “We’re hoping it’s going to bring the bills down.
“It’s an ongoing saving – we don’t know how much we’ll save yet but if it’s £10 a month we’ll get an extra cup of coffee, if it’s £100 we’ll go on a cruise!”
“I think it’s a great idea,” said another resident on the over 50s development off The Causeway.
“Obviously for me, being a pensioner, it makes a big difference. With the cost of living, the elderly generation feels it more, so that’s why I love the solar panels, helping us with the cost of electricity. And anything that helps our planet is wonderful.”
Britannia Reeves and Broadway Park are good neighbours having recently celebrated 125 and 80 years, respectively.
“For me putting the solar panels on was a no brainer,” said the firm’s co-director, Darren Reeves.
“My family has been in Petersfield since 1912, we’ve been situated here on the Causeway next to Broadway Park Homes for years and years, and we’ve known each other's families for years.
“About 12 months ago, ESD approached our company to use all the roof space to put solar energy to power Broadway Park homes and we thought this is a fantastic idea.”
Catriona called the scheme “community energy at its best” with two local businesses coming together to share energy in a project supported by the Greater South East Net Zero Hub.
The latter administers the Great British Energy Community Fund established to help kickstart projects including small-scale wind farms and rooftop solar partnerships along with battery storage, rural heat networks, electric vehicle charging points and similar schemes.
The project opened with £5m available to town and parish councils, community organisations, sports teams, charities and faith groups across England.
