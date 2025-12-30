Since Dylan’s announced the closure of its Petersfield branch — and uncertainty surrounded the Haslemere shop — the local community has rallied to make sure its much-loved ice cream parlour is here to stay.
Owner Ben Govier described the support in recent weeks as “almost overwhelming”, saying the Friday schools broke up for the holidays became the busiest trading day of the entire year — something he called “unheard of”.
“The support has been incredible,” he said. “It honestly feels like every person in Haslemere has made a point of coming in — even if it’s just to say hello.”
Customers from Shottermill and beyond have rallied around the business, while informal WhatsApp groups have sprung up with people arranging visits and meet-ups at the shop. Ben has also had people come in who have previously lost businesses, particularly during the 2008 downturn, offering advice and reassurance at a difficult moment.
Despite the show of support, pressures on the business remain. Ben said ingredient costs continue to rise sharply, with chocolate prices up by around 300 per cent compared to last year, while energy bills have increased dramatically and “never come back down”.
“All our ice cream is made in house,” he said. “We make everything ourselves — the sauces and all the extras that go into it — and that’s something we’re proud of and want to keep.”
In the new year the shop will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays while refurbishment work takes place at the rear of the premises – it will be open the rest of the week as normal. The changes will allow more ice cream to be made on site.
“Just doing one shop well would be amazing,” Ben added. “It feels awesome to be so well regarded — this community has really pulled together.”
