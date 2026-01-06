Haslemere shoppers are about to face seven weeks without their local Waitrose, as the supermarket closes this month for a major multi-million pound makeover.
The store will shut its doors from January 17 and reopen on March 5, and shoppers can expect modernised meat and fish counters, a brand-new bakery, a ‘Food Lovers’ hub’, and an expanded wine offering. But the temporary shutdown has caused concern among local traders, who rely on Waitrose to draw people into the town centre.
Waitrose goers will have to shop online or visit nearby branches in Godalming, Farnham, and Petersfield during the closure.
Coffee shop owner and town councillor Oli Leach said: “Waitrose is the biggest pull for people to come to this end of town, and without that, I suspect our town is going to be very quiet.”
Sandy Capra, owner of Rock N Shards, agreed: “No business is happy about the closure. It’s a long time, at a particularly hard period for retailers. But I am excited about Waitrose getting an upgrade.”
Local authorities are stepping in to help soften the impact. Waverley Borough Council and Haslemere Town Council are working with the Chamber of Trade on extra signage, a market in the Waitrose car park, promotion of the town’s business directory, volunteer deliveries for elderly and vulnerable residents, and parking incentives. They are also raising awareness of the Hoppa Bus service, which provides transport to alternative supermarkets for those without a car.
Branch Manager Katherine Batey, who leads a team of 79 Partners, said: “We have been part of the Haslemere community for almost 17 years and remain dedicated to providing the very best products and service. We thank our customers for their patience during the refurbishment and look forward to welcoming them back in the spring.”
The Haslemere transformation forms part of Waitrose’s £1 billion nationwide investment in its stores.
