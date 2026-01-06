Malcolm Nelson, who spent 40 years with HM Customs and Excise and is a criminologist specialising in unsolved mysteries, will be the guest speaker at Haslemere U3A on Monday, February 9 at 1.45pm. Since retiring, he has shared his expertise through talks across the South of England and on cruise ships.
In this fascinating lecture, Malcolm will reveal the methods Customs Officers use to identify passengers who may be carrying drugs. What signs do they look for? How do the guilty inadvertently give themselves away? Attendees will gain a rare insider’s view of these investigative techniques. Complementary teas and coffees will be served after the talk, offering a chance to discuss the lecture further.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.