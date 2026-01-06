A former National Trust volunteer who spent 14 years working for the charity says he was banned after highlighting thousands of spelling and factual errors on its website.
Andy Jones, 71, reviewed the Trust’s web pages on his own initiative and compiled a dossier of more than 3,000 mistakes. These included errors such as “ewe trees”, “Chtistmas” and “teh”, as well as instances where the organisation even misspelt its own name as “Natinal Trust”.
Mr Jones, who volunteered for 14 years at sites including Woolbeding, Hindhead Commons, and the Devil’s Punch Bowl, said he spent around 600 hours a year reviewing the Trust’s websites.
“You only get one chance to make a first impression, and what does the website say about the National Trust?” he said.
In November 2024, Mr Jones emailed the dossier to the Trust’s director general Hilary McGrady, but says he received no reply, and that a follow-up email in January 2025 also went unanswered.
"I am furious that I have been ignored,” said Mr Jones. “This problem needs resolving.”
Frustrated, Mr Jones resigned and sent a strongly worded email to his local manager, saying he’d spent “over 400 hours spent on her crappy not fit for purpose websh-te.”
He was later told his comments were “not in line with our organisational values” and that his relationship with the Trust had “irreversibly broken down”.
"I worked for them for 14 years without incident and feel I deserve more respect. I have been barred because of one snotty email, which is the only incident I have had in 14 years,” said Mr Jones.
A National Trust spokesperson said the charity had responded to Mr Jones’ email, adding: “No-one would be told they were no longer welcome as a volunteer simply for pointing out grammatical errors on a website. Relationship breakdown tends to occur after a series of incidents.”
Mr Jones disputes that he received any response. Despite the dispute, he said the organisation “will always have a place in my heart”.
