Whether it’s a scarf that doesn’t suit you, a duplicate toy, or toiletries that won’t be used, the charity is inviting residents to donate unwanted presents as part of its Christmas Gift Amnesty, instead of letting them sit unused for the next year. Every gift collected will be passed on to local families in need.
The Christmas Gift Amnesty runs from today until the end of January. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Food Bank’s regular collection points. A full list of locations is available on the Haslemere Food Bank website at: https://haslemerefoodbank.com/donate-food/
