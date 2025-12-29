The Haslemere Fringe Festival has unveiled its first major name for 2026 — and it’s a big one. Rock favourites Reef will headline the Fringe Main Stage on Friday, July 3, kicking off the festival weekend in style. Fresh from a UK Top 20 album, Shoot Me Your Ace, the Glastonbury band are back with a catalogue packed with crowd-pleasers, including the iconic Place Your Hands and Glow.
Joining them on Friday night are jazz-funk legends Shakatak, bringing smooth grooves and pop polish, plus rising soul-funk star Tash Hills, known for powerhouse vocals and infectious stage presence. Expect a full-on funk, soul and rock celebration to launch the Fringe weekend.
