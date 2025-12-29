The Haslemere Fringe Festival has unveiled its first major name for 2026 — and it’s a big one. Rock favourites Reef will headline the Fringe Main Stage on Friday, July 3, kicking off the festival weekend in style. Fresh from a UK Top 20 album, Shoot Me Your Ace, the Glastonbury band are back with a catalogue packed with crowd-pleasers, including the iconic Place Your Hands and Glow.