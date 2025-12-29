Haslemere has been given the golden ticket this spring thanks to The Haslemere Players, who are cooking up a sweet treat with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The play runs at Haslemere Hall from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 March, with a Saturday matinee.
Based on Roald Dahl’s classic, the show invites audiences to unwrap a world of pure imagination as Charlie Bucket steps inside Willy Wonka’s extraordinary chocolate factory. The Players promise a real gob-stopper with superb acting, dazzling sets, and a live orchestra.
