Haslemere has been given the golden ticket this spring thanks to The Haslemere Players, who are cooking up a sweet treat with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The play runs at Haslemere Hall from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 March, with a Saturday matinee.

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic, the show invites audiences to unwrap a world of pure imagination as Charlie Bucket steps inside Willy Wonka’s extraordinary chocolate factory. The Players promise a real gob-stopper with superb acting, dazzling sets, and a live orchestra.

Fun for both children and adults, this is one of the Players’ most ambitious shows yet.

Tickets are on sale now from Haslemere Hall at www.haslemerehall.co.uk or by calling 01428 642161.