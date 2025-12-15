Waverley Borough Council has completed a series of promotional films celebrating business, creativity and community life across the borough.
The films showcase Farnham, Godalming, Haslemere and now Cranleigh, highlighting the diversity of local enterprises, workspaces and community activity.
They feature businesses ranging from creative industries and technology start-ups to outdoor lifestyle companies, heritage manufacturers and hospitality providers.
Produced by local filmmaker Ben Burton, who launched his business with support from Waverley’s free start-up programme, the videos aim to promote the borough’s towns as places where businesses can thrive and communities are actively shaping a positive future.
Councillor Liz Townsend BEM, Waverley’s portfolio holder for planning and economic development, said: “These films celebrate the individuality and vibrancy of each of our towns, highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and sense of community.
“By championing local businesses and talent, we are helping to build a stronger, more sustainable economy where opportunity and innovation can flourish.”
The Cranleigh film highlights the village’s strong independent spirit and growing culture of local enterprise. It captures both entrepreneurial energy and community life in England’s largest village, featuring Cambertronics, Silverback Studios, Celebration Cakes and Knowle Park.
Farnham’s video focuses on the town’s creative and forward-thinking identity.
It features The Maltings, the town’s role as England’s first designated Craft Town, inclusive outdoor recreation at Frensham Pond Sailing Club, collaborative creative work at the University for the Creative Arts, and the global success of local game developer Two Point Studios. Sustainable development at Brightwells Yard and community engagement through Farnham Town FC are also included.
Godalming’s film showcases innovation and sustainability, featuring Hall Hunter Berries, a certified B Corp, and technology company Heata, which reuses server heat to provide hot water in homes. It also includes flexible working at Well & Good, the long-established Record Corner, Rosemary Florist, and Godalming-based NGO Compassion in World Farming.
The Haslemere video highlights community focus and connectivity, featuring ethical B Corp Pact Coffee, heritage window manufacturer Clement Windows and collaborative workspace Studio Simple. Outdoor enterprise is represented by MB Cyclery and Off Root, while Lythe Hill Hotel reflects the importance of the hospitality sector to the local economy.
The videos are available to watch online on YouTube under the titles Why Farnham for Business, Why Godalming for Business, Why Haslemere for Business and Why Cranleigh for Business.
