In her end-of-year message to residents, Haslemere’s Mayor, Cllr Jean Arrick, reflects on the past year, celebrates key achievements and looks ahead to the year to come.
As we come to the end of another busy and successful year, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to making Haslemere such a vibrant, caring and forward-thinking community.
2025 has been a year of positive progress for Haslemere Town Council, with a number of achievements that we can all take pride in. More than £70,500 in grants have been awarded to local organisations supporting our residents, alongside more than £125,000 in Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding distributed to community projects.
We have also submitted seven land asset transfer requests to Waverley Borough Council, including the Haslemere Recreation Ground, successfully acquired Beacon Hill Recreation Ground, and secured approval for a new children’s playground at Town Meadow, due to be installed in early 2026.
Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of attending many local events that truly showcase Haslemere’s community spirit. From Love Haslemere Hate Waste and the Haslemere Sports Awards, to visits with The Hunter Centre, Crossways Counselling, the Beacon of Peace and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, I am constantly reminded of the dedication and warmth of those who give their time to support others.
Haslemere Town Council has also been delighted to host a series of successful events, including the VE Day Celebration, Bark in the Park Dog Show, Lion Green Car Boot Sales and, most recently, the much-loved Christmas Carols at the Museum.
Looking ahead to 2026, I am pleased to announce that I will be hosting a Mayor’s Gala Ball in February in support of my chosen charities, the RSCH Cancer & Innovation Centre and the 1st Hindhead Scout Group, with full details available on our website.
As we enjoy the festive season, I encourage us all to remember those in our community who may be facing challenging times. Even the smallest act of kindness can make a big difference. On behalf of Haslemere Town Council, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and I look forward to another year of community strength and shared success.
