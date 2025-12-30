In London, the Changing of the Guard began in 1698 when the court was based at St James’s Palace. When Queen Victoria moved to Buckingham Palace in 1837, a detachment of guards accompanied her. Today, the Grenadier Guards form up at Wellington Barracks, where they are inspected before marching up Birdcage Walk and collecting a detachment from St James’s Palace. On 22 December, the band plays a medley of Christmas songs and carols during the inspection—supposedly to keep the waiting guards warm and occupied. At Buckingham Palace, more festive music accompanies the ceremonial handover.