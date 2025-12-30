In London, the Changing of the Guard began in 1698 when the court was based at St James’s Palace. When Queen Victoria moved to Buckingham Palace in 1837, a detachment of guards accompanied her. Today, the Grenadier Guards form up at Wellington Barracks, where they are inspected before marching up Birdcage Walk and collecting a detachment from St James’s Palace. On 22 December, the band plays a medley of Christmas songs and carols during the inspection—supposedly to keep the waiting guards warm and occupied. At Buckingham Palace, more festive music accompanies the ceremonial handover.
Throughout December, all the regimental bands of the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force perform numerous charity concerts across the country. These events are very important, strengthening community ties and raising the profile of the services. The RAF has become particularly well known for its spirited “flash mob” concerts, a tradition inspired by their American counterparts.
Around 10,000 service personnel are deployed worldwide at Christmas, such as Latvia to Kenya and Cyprus. Each service maintains its own seasonal traditions—from serving rum “hot toddies” in humorous costume to the longstanding custom of warrant officers serving Christmas lunch to the ranks.
The Chelsea Pensioners uphold their own festive rituals. In the second week of December, they prepare a vast Christmas pudding, ensuring every resident gets a stir for luck. Since 1692, British cheesemongers have donated around 270 kg of English cheese each year, accompanied by generous gifts of beer. Since 1949, Australia has also sent a Christmas cake as a symbol of friendship with the UK.
Dr Jones reminded us of the dedication and responsibility carried by the men and women of our Armed Forces, while also offering a heart-warming glimpse into how they continue to celebrate Christmas—whether on duty or at home.
