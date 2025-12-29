Peggy was thrilled to meet Santa face to face at Hindhead Place Care Home which opened its doors to residents, families and members of the local community for its annual Christmas Celebration.
“It was a Christmas wish come true to actually meet Santa,” said Peggy.
The festive surprises didn't stop there. Santa was joined by Jimmy the donkey from Guildford based Dashing Donkey Farm who delighted residents and guests alike with cuddles and photo opportunities to treasure.
The event at the Portsmouth Road home raised £250 for The Hunter Centre, a local charity supporting people living with dementia.
Hindhead Place Customer Relations Manager Tina Laing said: “It was wonderful to see so many people from our local community visit, along with friends and families, and to see our residents having such a fantastic time. “We filled the home with festive cheer.”
Guests were also treated to delicious canapés mulled wine and mince pies, made by home chef James Owen, who was supported by kitchen porters and homemakers who all dressed up for the occasion.
Entertainment was provided by local singer and musical entertainer Mog, who performed on African flute, tongue drum and keyboard, with further performances by internationally renowned West End singer Leah Harris bringing the magical event to a close with a mix of festive carols and popular West End musical hits.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.