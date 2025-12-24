A father has repeated his Christmas Eve light tribute to his daughter at Badshot Lea Cemetery, with volunteers once again helping to illuminate hundreds of graves.
Nearly 20 volunteers gave up their time to place more than 250 electronic tea lights across the cemetery, creating a peaceful display of remembrance during the festive period.
The event was organised by Dave Dawes and Eloise Percy Harley’s mother, as they wanted to mark Christmas in a way that remembered everyone buried at the site, and in particular their daughter, Harley-Rose, who died last year aged five.
Inspired by illuminated displays at Aldershot Military Cemetery, they decided to light every grave at Badshot Lea using safe, battery-operated tea lights.
In just under an hour, the tea lights were positioned on graves throughout the cemetery, with people of all ages taking part.
Trees within the grounds were also decorated with lights, drawing the attention of people walking or driving past the cemetery on Christmas Eve.
Mr Dawes said: “Christmas time is especially hard when you have lost a child and there is nothing anyone can really say to make you feel better. You just have to find a way to get through.”
Harley-Rose, who attended Ridgway School, is remembered with a colourful gravestone featuring a rainbow and her favourite character, Peppa Pig. Her family also placed lights and toys at her resting place as part of the display.
Families, friends and members of the community all helped to create the tribute.
One of the volunteers, Amy Cantillon, said: “For our family it has been so sad, but this is something that is bringing people together. This is what Christmas is about. We are building a sense of community here, which is something we are lacking in today’s world.”
Harley-Rose sadly passed away in March 2024 at the age of four after being born with DiGeorge syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.
In Christmas Eve 2024, Dave started the light-up, spending four hours with his family and friends installing the lights at Badshot Lea Cemetery. He said the light-up had “given me peace.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.