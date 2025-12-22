Sixty-five million years in the making, Dinosaur Adventure Live is heading to Surrey next year for a roar-some family treat next spring.
The hit stage show Danger on T-Rex Mountain arrives at Camberley Theatre on February 16 and then the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on March 29, 2026.
The show promises an energetic mix of storytelling, spectacular puppetry and hands-on science designed to thrill younger audiences — and keep parents smiling too.
Created by Mike Newman of Exciting Science, the production plunges families into a prehistoric adventure where dinosaurs roam free and the audience becomes part of the action.
From a shadowy raptor on the loose to close encounters with baby dinosaurs, the fast-paced plot is packed with surprises, laughs and the occasional jump-scare that had children squealing with delight at previous performances.
What sets the show apart is its interactivity. Young audience members are encouraged to stomp, roar and swish imaginary tails as the story unfolds, turning the theatre into a lively Jurassic playground. The heart-pounding finale, featuring a towering T-Rex bursting onto the stage, delivers a memorable climax that leaves the crowd buzzing long after the final roar.
Beyond the thrills, Dinosaur Adventure Live also delivers genuine educational value. Bite-sized “Dino-Facts” are woven seamlessly into the action, introducing children to real palaeontology in a way that feels playful rather than preachy. With its high-energy delivery and constant engagement, the show keeps even the youngest theatre-goers fully absorbed.
Running for one hour with no interval, the production includes a post-show meet and greet and is recommended for ages four and over. Tickets for the Guildford performance are available from the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre website.
