GuilFest will return to Stoke Park in Guildford next summer for a weekend of live music, comedy and family-friendly entertainment.
The popular Surrey festival will take place on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, 2026 and will once again feature a broad mix of chart stars, classic acts and emerging talent across seven stages.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been announced as the Saturday night headliner. The British pop singer enjoyed major chart success in the late 1990s and 2000s and is best known for hits including Murder on the Dancefloor, Take Me Home and Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love).
Sunday will be topped by Scottish legends The Proclaimers, who will close the festival on the main stage. The twin brothers from Auchtermuchty rose to international fame in the late 1980s and are renowned for their anthemic, folk-influenced songs, most notably I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).
GuilFest took place at Stoke Park in 2024 as a much smaller event than in the previous decade. However, as the festival regains momentum, organisers say crowd numbers and headline acts are set to grow.
A GuilFest spokesperson said they were delighted to be bringing the event back to the venue.
They said: “We’re really excited for GuilFest to be coming back. It is an absolute privilege to have the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor headlining Saturday’s performances and we are thrilled to confirm the legendary Proclaimers for Sunday night.”
Saturday’s line-up will also include Rudimental (DJ set), The Lottery Winners, ABC, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Tiffany, Echobelly, Elvana, Old Time Sailors, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno, Phats and Small, Rick Parfitt Jnr, Daft Funk Live, Tankus, Bob Marley Revival and The Rock Choir.
Sunday’s performances will feature Kula Shaker, Kid Creole & The Coconuts, Haircut 100, Heather Small, T’Pau, The Bootleg Beatles, Bad Manners, Hugh Cornwell, The South, The Smyths, Letz Zep, The Dolly Show and The Rock Choir, before The Proclaimers take to the stage.
As well as live music across seven stages showcasing a wide range of genres, GuilFest will offer a programme of activities designed to appeal to all ages.
Festival attractions will include a Comedy Tent, Dance Tent, Art and Craft Village with hands-on workshops, street theatre, a Literary Tent hosting talks, a Games Tent and a dedicated Kids’ Area. Visitors can also enjoy bushcraft activities, open mic sessions, and singing, dancing and drumming workshops.
Food and drink will play a major role, with a selection of world cuisine stalls, a large beer tent and a cocktail bar available throughout the weekend.
Super Early Bird tickets are on sale now via the GuilFest website. Organisers have warned that discounted tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.
Children under the age of five can attend free and do not require a ticket. GuilFest also welcomes those with disabilities and offers carer tickets, with proof of disability required at wristband exchange.
Organisers say the 2026 event promises to deliver one of GuilFest’s strongest and most diverse programmes to date.
