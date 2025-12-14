Gilbert White’s Eco Light Festival proves that a winter light show does not need to burn too bright to make a lasting impression.
Lighting leads you through the historic house on a low-lit journey past the famed naturalist’s books and personal keepsakes.
You then ascend a short flight of stairs to the Lawrence Oates exhibition, examining the story and equipment of the adventurer and his part in Scott’s ill-fated Antarctic expedition.
One you reach the outside, the garden continues the experience with carefully placed lighting that guides the way without dominating the landscape.
Visitors are invited to seek out small wonders in the undergrowth and trees using the provided UV torches, while a striking giant moon installation provides a memorable focal point along the route.
Environmental responsibility sits at the heart of the festival and it shows. Renewable energy, solar power and UV lighting are used where possible, light pollution is kept to a minimum, and trees are not heavily up-lit to avoid disturbing wildlife.
The Eco Light Festival may not be the biggest or brightest light show of the festive season, but instead it offers something calmer and more reflective — a seasonal experience that feels in tune with both nature and place.
The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday until December 20, 2025, from 4.30pm to 8pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.