Are you a puzzles fan? Do you breeze through crosswords or decipher Sudokus with a few strokes of the pen?
If so, our new online interactive daily puzzles are made for you.
Readers can now play five puzzles every day here, each designed to test your knowledge and sharpen your skills.
Try the daily crossword to stretch your vocabulary, or take on two levels of Sudoku — an easy option for a gentle challenge or a difficult one for more demanding brainteasers.
Wordsearch invites you to uncover hidden words, while Wordy explores the depth and detail of your vocabulary.
And as always, our print editions bring you four pages of puzzles each week.
Have fun!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.