Haslemere Musical Society will present another eclectic programme of orchestral and choral music under the baton of Dr James Ross at Haslemere Hall on March 7 at 7.30pm.
The first half is devoted to Tchaikovsky’s mighty fifth symphony. Last year the Haslemere Musical Society orchestra read through it during its annual summer sessions, which are open to non-members. Players enjoyed it so much that it has been included in a scheduled concert.
By the time he wrote it in 1888 Tchaikovsky was regarded as the foremost Russian composer, yet he was far from confident about his talent for large-scale works.
His fifth symphony was a gamble with an unusual recurring melodic theme, introduced quietly by three clarinets in the first bars of the first movement and developing to a fortissimo, heroic conclusion in the last.
The fifth became popular and associated with victory through strife. There were many notable performances throughout the Second World War, including one in Leningrad during the 1941 siege.
Living British composer John Rutter is indelibly associated with Christmas, but his secular output is a treasure trove, not least in the British folk song suite The Sprig of Thyme for choir and small orchestra.
It includes favourites like the Keel Row, Willow Song and The Miller of Dee, and lesser-known pieces such as O Can Ye Sew Cushions and The Sprig of Thyme itself. Rutter gives the songs a fresh, polished character while preserving their traditional charm.
The programme also includes an arrangement of When Christ was Born of Mary Free by Catherine Olver, the new chorus master of Haslemere Musical Society who has made an impact in a short time.
Under her direction the choir will also sing works by Arensky and young British composer Kerensa Briggs. John Ireland’s arresting orchestral prelude The Forgotten Rite completes the programme.
For tickets call 01428 642161.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.