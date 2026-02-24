British composer John Rutter is best known for his Christmas music, but his secular output is also a treasure trove, not least in the British folk song suite The Sprig of Thyme for choir and small orchestra. It includes favourites such as The Keel Row, Willow Song and The Miller of Dee, alongside lesser-known pieces including O Can Ye Sew Cushions and The Sprig of Thyme itself. Rutter gives the songs a fresh, polished character while preserving their traditional charm.