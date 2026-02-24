Haslemere Musical Society (HMS) presents an eclectic programme of orchestral and choral music at its first concert of 2026, on March 7 at Haslemere Hall, under the baton of Dr James Ross.
The first half is devoted to Tchaikovsky’s mighty Fifth Symphony. Last year the HMS orchestra read through it during the “summer sessions” (an annual series open to non-members).
By the time he wrote it in 1888, Tchaikovsky was regarded as the foremost Russian composer, yet he remained far from confident about his talent for large-scale works.
His Fifth Symphony was therefore something of a gamble. Unusually, it utilised a recurring melodic theme, introduced quietly by three clarinets in the opening bars and developing into a fortissimo, heroic conclusion in the finale.
Over time the symphony became popular and came to be associated with victory through struggle. There were many notable performances during the Second World War, including one in Leningrad during the siege of 1941.
British composer John Rutter is best known for his Christmas music, but his secular output is also a treasure trove, not least in the British folk song suite The Sprig of Thyme for choir and small orchestra. It includes favourites such as The Keel Row, Willow Song and The Miller of Dee, alongside lesser-known pieces including O Can Ye Sew Cushions and The Sprig of Thyme itself. Rutter gives the songs a fresh, polished character while preserving their traditional charm.
The programme also includes an arrangement of When Christ Was Born of Mary Free by Catherine Olver, the new chorus master of HMS, who has already made an impact in a short time.
Under her direction the choir will also sing works by Arensky and the young British composer Kerensa Briggs. John Ireland’s arresting orchestral prelude The Forgotten Rite completes the programme.
The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Haslemere Hall box office on 01428 642161.
