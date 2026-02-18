Alton Concert Band’s spring concert will see it once again perform as a guest of The Lydian Singers at the Alton Maltings Centre on April 18 at 7pm.
The choir will be accompanied by Linda Tan, and Jeremy Morrish will conduct the choir and the band. This year’s theme is Thank You For The Music.
Tickets, priced £12 (12 to 18 year olds £6, under-12s free) will be available on the door or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/alton-concert-band
