A much-loved charity which provides hospice at home care around East Hampshire has been shortlisted for a national award.
The Rosemary Foundation will be one of the finalists at the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards after being recognised for its excellence in the not-for-profit care sector.
The Petersfield charity will vie for the national title in the End of Life category with the 12th annual showpiece taking place on April 17 in Birmingham Town Hall.
The shortlisting recognises the clinical team at the Lavant Street charity for their work in providing 24/7 palliative and end of life care to patients in their own homes within a 15-mile radius of Petersfield.
“It’s a real honour to be shortlisted for a national award and to have our work recognised alongside so many inspiring individuals and organisations from across the country,” said registered manager, Loretta Kinsella.
The awards organised by Care Management Matters in partnership with the National Care Forum recognise the dedication, innovation and positive impact of care services supporting children and adults.
“Each year we are humbled and inspired by the dedication, resilience and compassion of those working in the third sector,” said Simon Johnston, Marketing Director UK at Markel, in hailing the “exceptional work being delivered” by finalists.
“It’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations in the not-for-profit sector. Sharing their stories helps showcase the incredible difference they make every day.”
The Rosemary Foundation has also thanked supporters around East Hampshire for their recent donations with the Headley Masonic Centre recently handing over £1,000.
Donations have included £1,800 from Petersfield womenswear shop Forget Me Not, £2,550 from Burns Night events at the Half Moon Sheet, and £1,073 from a Christmas lights display at the Martin residence in Alton.
