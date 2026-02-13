One of Petersfield’s oldest shops has moved lock, stock and barrel to the other side of the town centre.
An era ended in late January when The Stock Exchange left its home of 27 years on Chapel Street.
The move followed a change of landlord with retailer Paul Draga deciding to relocate the shop to The Folly Market.
He said: “The building was sold and there was a new landlord and I think he has different ideas for the place.
“There were no hard feelings – it just seemed a good time to move.
“The move to The Folly Market has been very good and all the tenants have been very welcoming.
“It’s amazing because you speak to people who have lived in Petersfield all their lives and they didn’t know we’ve been in town for 27 years.”
The shop’s USP has also changed following its move across the town centre as it was originally set up as a “thrift store” three decades ago.
The focus is now on “air powered sport” and knives, with farmers among his most frequent customers.
Mr Draga said: “People get a bit uppity sometimes about the word air rifle but there are target sports and we cater to those people – we mostly get farmers in as they need help with pest control.
“Also, nothing in here is for under 18s. Sometimes they’ll look but everything is locked up with key access only.”
The Stock Exchange isn’t the only mover in town as The Dandy Cat has also relocated from central parade to 33 Chapel Street while Sew Creative is about to make the switch from Lavant Street to Station Road.
There’s also been rumours that a furniture retailer has shown an interest in the former Lloyds bank on The Square following its closure in mid-January.
