The first homes at Petersfield’s newest housing estate are now available to reserve.
Preliminary work has begun at the 85-home Buckmore Green development between Bell Hill and the A3.
Although affordable housing will make up 45 per cent of the estate a selection of private homes have been released off-plan by developers, Dandara.
Two, three and four-bedroom homes are among the offerings to prospective buyers with the “generous” and “energy efficient” homes offering bright, flexible spaces and quality finishes according to the developers.
“We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to how the homes sit within the landscape, creating a neighbourhood that feels settled and connected rather than over-engineered,” said Zoey Rampton, head of sales at Dandara Southern.
For more details visit www.dandara.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.