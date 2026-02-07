Getting our national priorities wrong
As the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, very recently said: “If a country can’t feed itself, fuel itself, or defend itself it has few options for national survival”.
Our country has got its priorities completely wrong and it is very bad news for our children and grandchildren.
Productive work, paying our taxes, producing more home-produced food, and supporting our own communities all needs to be done - by everyone.
J Stephens,
The Street,
Alton
Are the Chinese watching our footpaths?
With our Prime Minister visiting China last week with an entourage of British executives, I was intrigued by reports that they would be using “burner phones” to combat spying.
It made me wonder how interested the Chinese authorities might be in observing our daily routines in Farnham.
For example, are the Chinese government responsible for the installation of cameras recently put up on a well-used local public footpath (see opposite)?
Alternatively, it could be the work of the local council keeping an eye on dog walkers, or a resident monitoring the activities of potential intruders.
This raises a wider question: who monitors the installation of cameras in public spaces, and who oversees the use of the material that is recorded?
Marcus Ralling,
Menin Way,
Farnham
Why pothole repairs remain a challenge
We know potholes remain a major frustration for residents, and I want to reassure people that keeping Hampshire’s roads safe is a top priority, despite significant funding pressures and weather-related challenges.
Since Christmas, wintry and wet weather has hit our highway network particularly hard. Continual freeze–thaw cycles and persistent rain can rapidly weaken road surfaces, which has led to a noticeable increase in repair requests.
Every report is assessed by our highways team, with urgent safety risks prioritised — particularly on our busiest and most important routes. While permanent, first-time repairs are always our preferred approach, the sheer level of demand means some potholes may need a temporary fix while more durable solutions are scheduled.
Nevertheless, we are repairing issues at pace. Since the start of the financial year, our teams have fixed more than 62,000 highway defects, including potholes and other issues such as surface damage.
To help tackle the current spike in demand, we have allocated extra resources across Hampshire. Additional automated pothole-filling machines (known as jet or dragon patchers) are already operating on the network, with more due shortly. Three extra patching gangs began work this month, with further teams joining by the end of the month.
To manage increased flooding, more jetting machines are in operation to clear piped drainage systems, supported by a dedicated team addressing localised flooding issues. An extra white lining crew is also working across the county to refresh markings at smaller, localised sites where deterioration has occurred.
The majority of our funding continues to support planned, proactive work to make roads more durable and reduce the need for reactive repairs. However, like councils nationwide, increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather is accelerating deterioration of the local road network.
Years of underfunding from Government mean that Hampshire alone faces an estimated £500 million shortfall to deliver a road network that can better cope with the growing pressures of increased traffic, heavier vehicles and a changing climate. Wider pressures on council finances mean we have limited ability to supplement Government funding. Although the Department for Transport has confirmed a £1.8 million increase for road maintenance in 2026–27, rising inflation and higher material costs mean this will do little to close the gap.
Our commitment remains clear: we will target our limited resources where they are most needed and make every pound count. Please help us by continuing to report potholes and defects online or via the Our Hants app.
Cllr Lulu Bowerman,
Executive Member for Highways and Passenger Transport,
Please talk to me, not my carer
I want to appeal to the public to please talk to me rather than to my carer when I’m out and about. It’s very frustrating when someone talks to the person I’m with rather than directly to me and it can feel very disrespectful. While I’m blind and have autism, I am as independent as possible and can speak for myself.
I know that many people with disabilities experience this same treatment. Unfortunately, I’ve noticed that it seems to have increased since the pandemic. I don’t know if this is because of the stress of the cost of living nowadays and what’s going on in the world.
Petersfield was the first place where I learnt to go out and about on my own with a cane, so I have a very special connection to this town where people always used to be so helpful and still swim regularly at the Taro Leisure Centre.
Leonora Lilley,
Petersfield
No one should face tinnitus alone
As we mark Tinnitus Week from February 2 to 8, we know that for many people with tinnitus it is not just a hum in the background, but something that can make everyday life a real challenge.
Despite tinnitus being more common than many people realise — with one in seven adults experiencing it — too many are still left confused, worried or unsure where to turn for help. New research shows that two thirds (66 percent) of people with tinnitus say it impacts their stress levels, while half (51 percent) say it makes them feel anxious or overwhelmed.
Thankfully, with the right support, many people can live well with tinnitus. There are practical ways to manage individual needs, including talking therapies, hearing aids and mindfulness.
No one should face tinnitus alone. If you are finding your tinnitus difficult to manage, or are worried about someone close to you, help is available. RNID’s free online tinnitus guide at our website offers information, practical tips and advice to help people live a balanced life with tinnitus.
Franki Oliver,
Audiology Manager,
Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID)
