More than £30.5 million has been generated through the sale of Hampshire County Council-owned buildings, information obtained by the LDRS shows.
The Freedom of Information data shows that 25 assets were sold between 2023 and November 2025, which the council says has been reinvested in major projects across the county, including the purchase of land for the 3,520-home Manydown development in Basingstoke.
Properties sold include the Alton Family Centre, the former Colours Youth Centre in Holbury, Haven House in Fareham, the electricity sub-station site at Fernmount Centre Forest Pines in New Milton, and the former Mill Chase Academy on Mill Chase Road in Bordon.
The county council said all income from the sales has now been fully spent on capital improvements during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years.
Spending included £300,000 on improvements to residential and nursing homes, and £2.9 million on children’s homes, social care facilities and schools.
The largest share of the cash, £24.4 million, was invested in highways, corporate estates, energy projects and countryside developments.
A further £2.9 million was allocated to the Botley Uplands, which will see 375 homes, and to the Manydown development.
A council spokesperson said: “The capital funding contribution for the Manydown development scheme supported the purchase of the land and other costs associated with the development.”
Meanwhile, the council continues to offload surplus property. Currently, 13 assets are listed for sale on its property website, with a further six under offer.
Among those available is the former Eastleigh Museum on the town centre high street, marketed at £360,000, and the Future Skills Centre in Bordon, which has been vacant since September 2024 and carries an annual business rate of £43,290.
Residential properties are also on the market, including a three-bedroom detached house in Swanmore, listed at £450,000, and a six-bedroom retirement property in Mersham Gardens, Bitterne, marketed for £60,000.
Addressing future sales, the council said the final income brought in would depend on offers received.
The spokesperson added: “Any offers received are commercially confidential, and we are therefore unable to provide an expected total value of these assets.
“Where appropriate, guide prices are provided in the marketing information. The timescale for completion of the sale of assets currently under offer will vary, depending on the terms of the sale.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.