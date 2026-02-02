A £15 increase in the policing share of council tax for households across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has been backed, clearing the way for further investment in frontline policing.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones has secured approval for the increase which will apply in the 2026/27 financial year and would bring the overall policing precept to around £290 million a year.
The additional funding would support a range of policing initiatives, including the recruitment of 36 extra police officers.
This will take the total number of officers funded through the council tax precept since 2020 to 851.
Under the proposals, officer numbers would include five additional local bobbies and 16 neighbourhood policing officers, alongside the creation of a new Fugitive Team.
The team would be made up of 15 officers and three analysts tasked with targeting high-harm offenders across the region.
Speaking in support of the proposal at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Panel meeting on February 2, Fareham Borough Council’s Cllr Joanne Burton said it was vital residents could see the benefits of the money being raised.
Cllr Burton said: “When you are asking for money from the public purse, it’s really important people feel and recognise that they are getting something back for their money.
“Speaking on behalf of the majority of Fareham residents, we do recognise and appreciate the policing support and the improved services we have in our community.
“What’s important to understand is not just what we might gain from the precept, but what we would lose without it. That’s absolutely fundamental. Good work has been done, and that has come at the price of increasing the precept.
“It’s not about what we are going to gain, it’s about what we are not going to lose.”
Portsmouth City Council’s Cllr Kimberly Barrett echoed those views, while acknowledging the financial pressures facing households.
She said: “We all know we are in a cost-of-living crisis at the moment, with residents under significant pressure.
“But at the same time, we can see what we would lose if we don’t go ahead with this. It’s not worth losing what we have now, or what we could have.”
Further plans linked to the funding include improved public access and police visibility through the opening of new front counters, the expansion of the local bobby scheme, and continued improvements to the 101 non-emergency service.
