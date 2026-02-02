Hampshire Police are backing a national firearms amnesty this month for five Italian-made blank-firing weapons now classed as illegal.
The campaign runs from Monday, February 2 to Friday, February 27. After that date, anyone in possession of the specified models could face prosecution and up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
Side- or top-venting blank firers, designed to discharge only blank cartridges, are generally legal to buy in the UK without a licence.
However, national testing has found that five Top Venting Blank Firers (TVBFs), made by Italian manufacturer Bruni, are readily convertible into viable firearms and are therefore illegal under the Firearms Act.
The models affected are the 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank-firing self-loading pistol, the 8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank-firing self-loading pistol, the 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank-firing self-loading pistol, the 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank-firing self-loading pistol, and the .380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver.
More than 70 Bruni-manufactured devices have been recovered nationally following use in criminal offences. Law-enforcement data shows at least five homicides have involved a converted TVBF since 2023.
During the four-week amnesty, owners of these models in Hampshire can hand them in at four police stations without facing prosecution.
People can remain anonymous when surrendering weapons, although the history of any live firearms handed in will be checked for evidence of criminal use.
Chief Inspector Hayley O’Grady, operation lead for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We have low levels of gun crime in our force area and we want to keep it that way.
“Our support for this national campaign will mean that owners of these now-illegal models of blank firers can hand them in safely and stop them from getting into the wrong hands.
“If you own one of these models, I’d urge you to hand them in. If you don’t, you will run the risk of prosecution and a lengthy prison sentence.”
Firearms can be surrendered at the Northern Police Investigation Centre, in Viables Business Park, Basingstoke; Eastern Police Investigation Centre, Airport Service Road, Portsmouth; Western Police Investigation Centre, Southern Road, Southampton; and Newport Police Station, High Street, Newport.
Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the criminal use of firearms, said: “Side- or top-venting blank firers are very appealing to criminals and offenders who convert them, as they can generate large profits.
“As well as urging people to surrender their Bruni TVBF if it is one of the five models which have now been identified as readily convertible, we are continuing to target those involved in the criminal use of firearms.
“We work closely with the National Crime Agency to identify and disrupt workshops used to convert pistols into lethal weapons, recover firearms and ammunition, and bring offenders to justice.
“There continues to be a strong demand for such weapons, evidenced by the numbers imported and recovered from criminals, and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those posing such a risk to our communities.
“Stopping the sale of these side- or top-venting blank firers from being converted will also go a significant way towards protecting the public.”
Anyone planning to transport a weapon to a police station is advised to call 101 beforehand for guidance.
Information about illegal firearms activity can be reported on 101, via the Hampshire Constabulary website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
