More than 100,000 illegal vapes and tobacco products were seized across Hampshire last year in a record haul by trading standards officers.
A total of 116,000 illegal vapes and tobacco products, with an estimated value of £138,000, were seized by Hampshire County Council during 2025.
The seizures were carried out by the council’s Trading Standards team as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the sale of unsafe and unlawful products. Officers conduct regular inspections, often working alongside Hampshire Police, and carry out test purchasing using young volunteers to identify illegal sales and protect legitimate businesses.
Councillor Kirsty North, the council’s cabinet lead for universal services, said demand for vapes and tobacco products continued to be exploited by illegal traders.
“Dodgy traders continue to exploit rising demand for vapes and tobacco products, selling illegal items that can undermine legitimate businesses and potentially harm health,” she said.
“That’s why we’ve prioritised frontline resources into tackling this issue. Our commitment to cracking down on illegal products and disrupting black market supply chains is paying off, preventing potentially dangerous products from reaching the hands of consumers.
“I urge residents to stay alert and to report anything of concern, including underage sales.”
Trading standards officers said illegal vapes and tobacco products often contain unknown ingredients and higher levels of nicotine, posing serious health risks. The service works closely with the county council’s public health team, sharing intelligence on supply chains and locations where illegal products are being sold.
Residents are advised to look out for poor-quality packaging, spelling mistakes, missing health warnings or the absence of correct safety markings and manufacturer details, which can all indicate counterfeit goods.
Anyone who suspects the sale of illegal vapes or tobacco, or sales to underage customers, is urged to report it to Hampshire County Council Trading Standards.
Traders found selling illegal products or supplying underage customers can face investigation and potential criminal prosecution. Adults who buy such products on behalf of underage people also risk a fine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.