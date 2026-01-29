An organised crime gang that targeted vehicles, machinery and small businesses in thefts worth more than £347,000 has been brought to justice.
An investigation led by Surrey Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit resulted in four men being sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Tuesday, January 27.
Freddie Stevens, 22, of Bordon, was jailed for three years for conspiracy to steal, burglary and the theft of two motor vehicles.
James Sayers, 36, of Bramley, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to steal.
James Smith, 38, of Guildford, received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for conspiracy to steal.
Ben Price, 45, of Guildford, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for handling stolen goods. He was released at court after time served on remand.
The organised crime group targeted building sites, car parks and residential driveways, with most offences carried out during the hours of darkness. High-value 4x4 vehicles, including Land Rovers and Range Rovers, were among the main targets, along with vans used to transport small plant machinery.
Offenders used six so-called “mission vehicles”, most of which were stolen and fitted with cloned number plates that were changed regularly. Stolen vehicles and machinery were typically left parked for several days before being moved on.
While on bail, Stevens became involved in further criminal activity, assisting with the theft of two Range Rovers later used in a burglary at Clayden & Co Jewellers in Bognor Regis.
One of the vehicles was driven into the metal gate at the shopfront, allowing Stevens to enter the premises and empty display cabinets of jewellery before fleeing. Both vehicles were later set on fire, one in Hampshire and the other in West Sussex.
The shop owner confirmed that almost all stock, valued at about £30,000, was stolen, with a further £20,000 damage caused to the premises.
Forensic examination found blood splatter on shattered glass and damaged display cabinets. DNA analysis linked the blood to Stevens, who was arrested when he attended a police station as part of his bail conditions.
Detective Constable Alex Boxall, who led the investigation, said: “This is not a victimless crime. These thieves deliberately target small businesses, leaving owners unable to work and facing crippling costs.
“Many contractors rely on a single machine to earn their living, and the loss can force them into debt or even liquidation.
“Criminals view this as a low-risk, high-reward offence because they believe owners are soft targets.
“Today’s outcome sends a clear message that this type of offending will not be treated with leniency.”
Police urged victims of machinery theft to report incidents as soon as possible, calling 999 if a crime is in progress or reporting online if it has already occurred.
