A pregnant mum says families have been left facing a “very real prospect of being homeless” after being told to leave Surrey Police subsidised housing.
At least 15 households living in homes owned by the Force have been served Section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction notices and told they must move out in 12 weeks.
The Surrey police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) office owns a number of properties, which it then rents out to officers at subsidised rates in order to help ensure that high housing costs is not a barrier to joining the force.
But now, up to 15 families say they have been told they must leave after building their lives in the police-owned homes. Some of the officers have served on the force for several years, if not decades.
One woman, who is due to give birth in five weeks and asked not to be named to protect her identity, said: “I don’t sleep at night. I wake up in the middle of the night and my brain is just ticking over. What are we gonna do?”
“We face a very real prospect of being homeless,” she said.
She said families are being pushed into Surrey’s expensive private rental market with little time and no savings for upfront costs. She told the LDRS that families did not make a down payment for the subsidised housing.
The 34-year-old said: “What we’ve now got to do is go out into a private rented sector […] vastly more expensive than what we’re paying now […] and 12 weeks in which to gather enough money to find a deposit.”
She explained if the Force had given them more notice of their intentions to sell or repurpose the properties, they could have created a nest egg of savings.
Beyond the financial pressure, she said families feel unsupported. “There has been a total lack of support,” she said. “There’s no consideration for welfare, there’s no referrals or anything. They’re not keeping check on anybody.”
“We have been totally abandoned.”
‘Very tough decision’
Surrey Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The imminent introduction of the Renters Rights Act has given us little choice but to take these steps now.”
She said the “very tough decision” was motivated to do right by “the Surrey taxpayer and for the wider workforce at Surrey Police”. The PCC added: “I appreciate the impact this will have on those current tenants and we have given them the longest notice period we were able to.”
Officers and their families have been told they must find somewhere else to live by May 1: the same day the Renters’ Rights Act is due to come into force. The act is designed to give greater protection to tenants, including banning no-fault evictions.
Plans change?
The 34-year-old mum also questioned the explanation that legal changes forced the timing. “To say to somebody who’s got decades of service with this force, and you turn around and say to them, you need to leave because we want somebody who’s new in service […] there’s kind of an age discrimination there,” she said.
The mum explained because of the eviction, her partner is considering quitting the force. “If this is how you treat people so badly, why on earth would [he] want to stay?” She said that the Force is casting out long-serving officers in favour of “newbies”.
Families say they were previously told there were no plans to change their housing situation, including during refurbishment works in 2024. The tenant said “We were told any future eligibility changes wouldn’t affect current tenants.”
A Surrey Police spokesperson said in December 2024, the PCC and Surrey Police advised all tenants they could be required “to give up possession of the property in the future for several reasons, including earnings exceeding the eligibility criteria.”
What Surrey Police say
Surrey Police said the move is part of a long-term plan to prioritise housing for newer staff.
A force spokesperson said: “It is the ambition of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Force to provide, and potentially grow, the temporary and subsidised housing stock available for employees who are early in their service and meet our eligibility criteria.”
The force said new rules mean applicants “must have been in Force less than three years” and must meet income limits, among other conditions. It confirmed: “Surrey Police has informed all serving police officers and their families currently residing in force-owned accommodation that they will be required to vacate their homes to make way for new recruits.”
It added: “This has been a very difficult decision to make, however, to meet the ambition of our future housing strategy, we must ensure we are utilising our housing stock in the fairest way possible for all colleagues within Surrey Police.”
Surrey Police said affected tenants have been offered meetings with senior leaders.
