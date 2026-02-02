Thirty-six more police officers will be recruited this year as funding plans are approved to increase officer numbers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Donna Jones said the recruitment would take the total number of officers added during her tenure to 851.
Hampshire Police and Crime Panel voted unanimously in favour of the plans at a meeting on Monday, February 2, at Hampshire County Council.
Ms Jones said: “In spite of under inflation increases by the government and hikes in costs for forensics and other vital policing services, I’m maintaining my pledge to recruit more police; we still don’t have enough.
“The only way to make communities safer and protect people is to prioritise my budget in employing more police.
“I’m still battling against an unacceptable reduction in police officer numbers that occurred before I was the PCC. I will not stop until we have the balance right. I will reduce other spending if need be, in order to grow officer numbers. I won’t settle for anything less.”
The increase will be delivered while keeping the council tax rise to under 30p per week for more than 61 percent of residents.
Of the new recruits, 16 will be neighbourhood police officers and five will boost the number of local bobbies to 119, with the remainder working in frontline policing.
Ms Jones said setting the budget had been particularly difficult due to funding increases from central government falling well below inflation, but said she was determined to continue increasing police visibility and performance.
She said: “It is a real kick in the teeth to find out the Government’s grant settlement for the next financial year doesn’t even cover the police pay rise, which was announced by the Home Secretary in September. Local people are having to pay for the pay rise through local taxation. The pay rise is always met by the Home Office. This is very disappointing, and quite frankly, not fair.”
She said Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will receive a grant increase of just 3 percent whereas other forces such as the Metropolitan Police (4.4 percent) and Kent (4.7 percent) will receive more.
“Without local taxpayers support, the force would lose 250 officers. This is not sustainable,” added Ms Jones.
“That’s why it’s been a difficult budget to balance. I will increase the rate people pay on average by less than 30p per week, but I will also draw on reserves to ensure the Constabulary receives the investment it needs to provide the very best in British policing.
“An additional 36 police officer posts will be added to the ranks, on top of the extra 815 officers funded since 2020.
“Residents rightly expect an exceptional service from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and my role is to ensure that this year’s policing budget can deliver this and value for money for taxpayers. Crime has fallen 11 percent over the last 2 years and knife crime has reduced by more than 27%, in spite of this there is still more to do and that’s my focus.”
Chief Constable Alexis Boon said: “The public have made it clear that they expect more from their police service, and we share that ambition.
“Our performance in recent years gives us confidence that, with the right support, we can continue to improve and deliver. As national funding shifts, local backing becomes increasingly vital.
“Our plans for the year ahead focus on putting more officers on the streets, making smarter use of technology, ensuring our workforce is as productive as possible, and strengthening the care and support we provide to our officers and staff. Preparing the organisation to meet future challenges means investing not only in what we do, but in the people who deliver it.
“In return, my commitment is a police service that builds on the significant progress already made, supports and protects its people, and continues to use every pound of public money wisely.”
The PCC said more than 4,000 people responded to her consultation on the police precept, with more than 92 percent supporting an increase.
The budget for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will be £516 million, with 41 percent funded by local taxpayers.
A £15 a year increase in council tax, based on a Band D property, will provide funding to enable the force to continue delivering services across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
