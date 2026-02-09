East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) is inviting more businesses to apply for its apprenticeship funding scheme as it highlights two young people currently benefiting from the programme.
To mark National Apprenticeship Week, the council is showcasing apprentices supported through its Get East Hants Working Enterprise Apprenticeship Scheme, which helps employers subsidise wages and contributes towards travel and training costs.
Among those currently on placements are Leah Pink, 17, and Bethia Hews, 24.
Leah is completing her apprenticeship at Inadown Farm Livery Stables, in Newton Valence, where she is training to become a riding instructor. The scheme has secured her placement for the next 12 months, enabling her to gain experience and qualifications for her future career.
Rachel Keywood, manager of Inadown Farm Livery Stables, said: “The apprenticeship scheme provides an opportunity for people to access on-the-job training, giving them the chance to gain experience and qualifications while earning.
“People should be given the chance to learn in a place they are happy in, for many this is outside in a practical way, doing what they want to be their future career.
“The funding has enabled us to employ two apprentices rather than just one, meaning we can train two more instructors, providing a new generation of staff for a currently struggling industry.”
In Petersfield, Bethia is working towards an NVQ Level 2 in Hairdressing, with Wiser Academy, while training at Salon Sixteen.
Bethia said: “I have always been interested in doing hairdressing and since a young age I knew I had a creative side to me. After a few years of doing different jobs I realised I wanted to do hairdressing.
“I chose to do an apprenticeship instead of doing the college route so then I could get the full salon experience as well as being trained.”
Kevin Packham-Boyns, owner of the salon, said: “At Salon Sixteen we pride ourselves on offering the very best level of care and attention for all our clients. We have been open now for over 14 years in Petersfield and are proud of what we have achieved and how we are known for our professionalism.
“Since opening we have trained apprentices every year and are passionate about training in-house rather than sending our trainees off to college once a week.
“In doing this we are able to push them on quicker and get them doing hands-on training much sooner. We can make sure that they know the level we expect to work at Salon Sixteen and the quality that all our clients receive when they visit us.”
Cllr Robert Mocatta, EHDC portfolio holder for regeneration and prosperity, said: “The idea behind EHDC’s apprenticeship scheme is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to take on apprentices.
“Our scheme provides money to help pay for an apprentice's wages, travel and training and it's a great way for local businesses to take on an apprentice.
“Apprenticeships provide the best of all worlds, allowing young people to learn a trade, get qualifications and earn a wage."
Businesses must have premises in East Hampshire, pay business rates to the council, offer a minimum of 30 hours per week and contribute towards wages for the apprentice (match funding). Apprentices must not start employment until the employer has received a formal acknowledgement from the council.
The scheme is open to businesses of all sizes, with applications encouraged from small and medium sized businesses. Priority will be given to new applicants.
