Voters in West Sussex will go without county council elections for a second year in a row, with polls now not expected until 2027 at the earliest.
West Sussex County Council is among a small group of authorities whose elections have been delayed as part of plans to reorganise local government structures, including the potential amalgamation of county and district councils. Elections were originally due to take place in 2025 and then 2026. The postponement is intended to allow more time to agree on the future structure of local authorities and avoid holding elections in three consecutive years, which councils say could be costly for taxpayers.
The decision has drawn sharp criticism, with concerns raised about democratic accountability and public trust. Speaking to ITV Meridian, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, said the move risked undermining confidence in democracy.
“For me it speaks to waste, incompetence and it’s undermining trust in democracy,” she said. “I don’t think people who are up for re-election should ever be given the choice about whether they are up for election or not. That should happen automatically.”
Ms Bennett also highlighted the length of the delay, noting that councillors first elected in 2021 could now serve six-year terms.
“What’s unprecedented is delaying elections for two years,” she said. “When those councillors were first elected in 2021, the world was a very different place… voters need to have their say.”
West Sussex County Council has defended the decision, saying it had requested the deferral as part of its submission to Government on the future of local government in the county.
A spokesperson for the council said the request was made to ensure the council had the capacity to implement reorganisation and devolution, while highlighting the benefits of aligning local elections during the transition to a new unitary model.
“We therefore welcome the Government’s decision to defer the 2026 county council elections,” the spokesperson said. “We believe this will support a more efficient transition for progressing local government reorganisation, and it allows for a single set of elections to take place in 2027.”
They added that the final decision rested with Ministers and that the council is now awaiting the next steps in the Government’s consideration of local government reform.
While West Sussex and other affected councils will not hold polls, elections in neighbouring areas, including Hampshire, will go ahead as planned. Matthew Tiller, Returning Officer for East Hampshire District Council, said preparations were under way for polling on May 7 and urged residents to ensure they are registered and have the correct voter ID, or have arranged a postal or proxy vote.
“I have been consistently clear that elections should go ahead. It is an obvious fundamental of democracy,” he said.
Residents in West Sussex will now wait until 2027 to vote for county councillors, meaning those currently in office will serve an additional year beyond the usual five-year term. Local campaigners and opposition politicians have warned that extended terms without elections could weaken public trust and reduce accountability at a time when confidence in democracy is already under pressure.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.