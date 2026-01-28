Farnham and Haslemere could face sharply higher parking costs, while a scheme designed to support town centre businesses remains in limbo.
Waverley Borough Council’s Liberal Democrat-led executive has proposed increasing charges in main town car parks, including a flat rate of up to £25 for anyone staying more than four hours. Evening parking could also become subject to permanent charges.
The announcement has drawn criticism from local MPs and councillors, who say the increases will hit retail, hospitality and leisure workers hardest.
Farnham and Bordon MP Gregory Stafford said: “I’ve spoken to countless retail, hospitality and leisure staff who work long shifts, often beyond four hours. The increase last year was bad enough.
“But asking people to pay up to £25 just to come to work is utterly ludicrous. Once again, it is Farnham that pays the price.”
Waverley’s Conservative Opposition leader Cllr Jane Austin said delays to the £1 after 1pm scheme were “dragging out” a solution already in place.
“The whole point of the £1 after 1pm scheme was to support businesses through disruption. That disruption is still ongoing. Businesses cannot wait,” she said.
During the recent Waverley council meeting, Cllr Austin criticised what she described as a lack of engagement from Waverley since the scheme began, arguing this reflected the council’s wider approach to Farnham.
“Farnham generates more parking income for Waverley than any other town in the borough,” she said.
“The Liberal Democrats never wanted to offer support to businesses in the first place — it only happened after sustained pressure and joint intervention.”
Responding, Cllr Tony Fairclough, portfolio holder for enforcement and regulatory services, said: “I’m disappointed at the Conservatives for focusing on the small issue of parking. We are in the midst of merging into a unitary authority which will be full of debt from other councils.
“We have managed to keep free parking on Sundays as this is important for people to come and enjoy Farnham’s events. We are not going to touch parking fees for 1, 2, 3 or 4-hour stays as we want people to shop in town and spend in our businesses.
“Around 75 percent of people using the car parks in Farnham stay for less than an hour. A user of a Farnham car park averages 37 minutes and we need them to spend more time and money at businesses and restaurants.”
Cllr Fairclough rejected Mr Stafford’s call for one hour of free parking.
“Greg Stafford’s proposal of 1 hour free car parking is just wrong as it would take away 75 percent of the revenue generated by the council and we would have to find the money elsewhere by reducing our services,” said the Lib-Dem councillor.
He added that since the Downing Street Surgery moved, fewer people were using the Waggon Yard car park, which he said could become a workers’ car park.
“We will be proposing to reduce the fee to £10 for the day,” he said. Cllr Fairclough said alternative offers similar to the £1 after 1pm scheme were being considered for 2026 once borough roadworks are complete.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.