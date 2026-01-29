Family, friends, residents and staff of The Woodlarks Centre gathered recently for a memorial service in honour of Betty Lein, one of the centre’s oldest and most-loved residents, who died at the age of 100.
Betty celebrated her 100th birthday at the Farnham care home on August 12, surrounded by family and friends from both the UK and Norway at a special party held at the centre, where she had lived for four years.
Born in the UK, Betty later moved to Norway, where she spent many years and raised her family, before returning to Britain later in life.
Her long connection with both countries was reflected throughout the memorial service, which was led by Jane Walker and wove together the experiences, cultures and relationships that shaped her life.
At her centenary celebrations in August, the centre was filled with guests from across generations and countries, marking a rare family reunion and a milestone described at the time as deeply meaningful for Betty and her loved ones.
In a message shared after her death, Betty’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Norway wrote: “We are so grateful that she had a place where she was truly seen and cared for so well. You gave her community, warmth, and love. You made space for her to enjoy the things she loved, to be pampered, to stay activated, and to stay herself.
“To the staff at The Woodlarks Centre, thank you for your patience, your humour, your gentle hands and your open hearts. Thank you for giving her comfort and for giving us and our parents peace of mind. We will always remember your kindness.”
Staff and residents at The Woodlarks Centre also shared fond memories of Betty, remembering her warmth, gentle nature and the quiet presence that made her such a cherished part of the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.