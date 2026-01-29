The Woking branch is scheduled to close on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, according to a list published by the bank.
The latest round of closures follows a major reduction in Santander’s high street presence last year, when it announced plans to shut 95 branches – around a quarter of its network – affecting about 750 workers.
In Hampshire and Surrey, Santander has already withdrawn from several town centres. Branches in Farnham and Fleet closed last year, while further closures are planned in Andover on May 12, Gosport on May 5, and Ringwood on May 6, 2026.
Santander said the decision reflects a continued shift towards online banking, with 96 percent of customer transactions now carried out digitally.
A spokesperson said that where branches close, customers will be supported through nearby banking hubs or Santander Local services, which operate from venues such as libraries and community centres on a limited weekly basis.
“We will continue to invest in both our branch network – comprising full-service branches, counter-free branches, reduced-hour branches, Santander Locals and our increasingly popular work cafés – as well as our digital banking services,” the spokesperson said.
The announcement comes amid wider concern over the pace of bank branch closures across the UK. Ministers have previously warned that the loss of local branches can restrict access to cash and in-person services for elderly and vulnerable residents.
Other banks are also cutting back. Lloyds Bank is planning to close more than 100 branches, including the one in Petersfield.
By contrast, Nationwide has pledged to keep its remaining 696 branches open until at least 2030, citing increased footfall over the past year, although it closed about 10 percent of its network before making the commitment in 2023.
