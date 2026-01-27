Mark Baines, headteacher of the Farnham secondary school, described Luis as “an incredible young man and a much-loved member of the All Hallows family”.
“He was a caring and loyal friend to so many of our students, always looking out for and supporting his younger peers,” Mr Baines said.
Luis was also a talented footballer and enjoyed martial arts, which he “approached with commitment and enthusiasm”. Mr Baines said he was “on track to achieve his goals and took pride in his learning”.
“Above all, Luis exuded a joy and love of life that was impossible to miss,” he said.
“He embraced every opportunity and new experience with excitement and energy that inspired those around him. He had a soft, gentle side and remarkable emotional intelligence.
“He was thoughtful and compassionate, often seeking to comfort others, including adults, when they needed it.
“Polite, friendly and deeply respected, Luis was loved by his peers and staff alike. A beautiful young man, Luis will be greatly missed by all the students and staff at All Hallows Catholic School.”
Greg Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, said the “appalling loss” raised “deeply troubling concerns about the safety of our young people”.
“When I meet with a group of Farnham headteachers in the coming weeks, I will raise these concerns directly and listen carefully to the views of the wider education community on what more must be done to protect children and prevent further tragedy.”
He added: “Like so many across our community, I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with Luis’ family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.
“I know how profoundly this tragedy will be felt at All Hallows, and I want to offer my wholehearted support to its staff and pupils as they grieve together.”
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article in connection with his death.
The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, January 26, for a brief hearing and were remanded in custody ahead of further proceedings.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of Luis, which had raised more than £24,000 as of earlier this week.
