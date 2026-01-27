In Home Care Haslemere has once again proved the power of community generosity, raising more than £1,000 for the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s Elstead Ward through its annual charity raffle.
Now a firmly established fixture in the local calendar, the raffle brings together residents and businesses from across Haslemere, Grayshott and Liphook, with a very practical aim: supporting frontline NHS care. This year’s chosen beneficiary, Elstead Ward, provides vital support to patients and families at some of their most vulnerable moments.
Funds raised will go directly towards specialist seated weighing scales, enabling safer weight monitoring for medication dosing and nutrition assessments, as well as new fans to improve patient comfort on the ward — simple but essential items that make a tangible difference to day-to-day care.
The response from local businesses was, by all accounts, exceptional. A bumper selection of prizes was donated, ranging from spa experiences and restaurant meals to sought-after retail vouchers from well-known independent traders.
By the final draw, the raffle had raised a whooping £1,000.59.
Director Claire Simmons said: “We are incredibly grateful to every local business that donated prizes and to everyone who bought a raffle ticket. The generosity shown has been outstanding and truly reflects the strength of our local community. Every ticket sold helps support the incredible work carried out on Elstead Ward, and we’re proud to support such an important local service.”
In Home Care Haslemere has extended its thanks to all who contributed, stressing that every donation, however small, helps make a meaningful difference. Those who missed out this year are encouraged to take part in 2026, when the raffle will return in support of the Royal Surrey’s Eashing Ward — with more prizes, and another chance to give back locally.
