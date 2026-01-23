A Hampshire care provider has launched a community grant award to support projects that enhance the lives of local residents.
Bluebird Care Alton, Petersfield & Havant is offering a £1,000 grant to fund a project that delivers clear benefits to the local area.
Community groups and charities are invited to apply for the funding, which aims to help bring ideas to life. The funding is intended to support practical, locally led projects that respond to identified community needs.
The grant will be awarded to a project that delivers meaningful benefits, such as upgrading community facilities, improving access to essential services or supporting vulnerable residents. Applications will be assessed on their community impact, feasibility and ability to deliver lasting benefits.
By helping groups enhance public spaces and create social opportunities, the initiative aims to support community wellbeing across the area.
Bluebird Care delivers CQC Outstanding-rated care services to people of all ages in their own homes across Petersfield, Alton, Bordon, Liphook, Liss, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.
Norman Murphy, managing director of Bluebird Care Alton, Petersfield & Havant, said: “We’re delighted to offer this community grant and champion projects that make a real difference. Whether it’s improving public spaces or helping vulnerable people, we’re excited to see how this funding can turn great ideas into positive outcomes for our community.”
Founded in 2004, Bluebird Care has more than 20 years’ experience supporting people to live independently in their own homes. The company provides a range of home care services, from companionship visits to complex round-the-clock care, delivered locally as part of a wider national network.
Entries are now open, with applications closing at 12pm on Friday, March 6. Applications can be made online at the Bluebird Care Alton, Petersfield & Havant website. For more information, call 01730 262 578.
